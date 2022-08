The fire at Taquerias Arandinas caused heavy smoke damage throughout the building, firefighters said.

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control.

The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

