AUSTIN, Texas — A beloved man and coach who won five College World Series championships in four different decades is being honored outside Disch-Falk Field.

In March of last year, Augie Garrido passed away as the winningest coach in college baseball.

"He turned programs around and brought them back," former Texas Longhorn outfielder Mark Payton said.

"That's just a special man. We all miss him," Roger Clemens, a former UT All-American pitcher, said.

Like Clemens, Garrido is a baseball legend. His legacy and memory will forever be a part of UT's great baseball history.

Now, when you walk up to Disch-Falk Field, you can see the latest bust in the row of UT baseball coaching greats.

Uncle Billy Disch, Bibb Falk, Cliff Gustafson and now Augie Garrido.

"You almost had to hold back the tears when Jeannie's going up there to unveil Augie's bust," Clemens said.

Everybody I spoke to today made the same comment: that this bust looks just like Garrido -- including his widow, Jeannie.

One of Garrido's former pitchers from the early and mid-2000s, Justin Simmons, said he kept looking over at him, waiting for him to speak.

"He deserves it for that thing to look like him. They did a great job with it," Payton said.

"It will be great to walk by and show my kids one day and tell them stories and how he impacted my life and all our lives.," former UT pitcher Parker French said.

Former Longhorns who were coached by Garrido said the memories and experiences will last forever.

"I owe him a lot," former UT pitcher Connor Mayes said.

Garrido's bust will stand as a reminder of the impact he had on them in the past and for the rest of their lives.

"I'm going to touch it for good luck when I leave, that's for sure," Kacy Clemens said.

