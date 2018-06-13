Congressman Roger Williams announced Wednesday he plans to honor late UT baseball legend Augie Garrido at the Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on June 14.

Garrido, the winningest coach in college baseball history, died on March 15, 2018, after being hospitalized earlier that month due to a stroke.

A tribute to Augie Garrido

Remembering Augie Garrido

“Augie’s passing was a great loss not only to the baseball community but to our nation as a whole," Williams said. "His love for the game was evident through his everyday actions – whether it was leading two different schools to bring home the national title, or being only one of three coaches to win five or more NCAA titles – Augie impacted and inspired players and Americans alike. In an effort to honor my good friend’s legacy, I will be wearing a University of Texas baseball jersey with his number, #16, on the back. If you play the game or just love to watch, it is up to us to keep his legacy alive; this one’s for you, Augie.”

Garrido was hired as the Longhorns' baseball coach in 1996 and led the team to the College World Series 15 times, made 33 NCAA Regional appearances, won 16 NCAA Regional Tournament titles and 25 conference championships, and was named National Coach of the Year six times (1975, 1979, 1984, 1995, 2002, 2005).

The Congressional Baseball game is held annually, where Republicans and Democrats face off head-to-head in a friendly competition of America's pastime.

One day prior to the 2017 bipartisan Congressional Baseball Game, a perpetrator opened fire with a rifle and a handgun at the Republican’s team practice field.

There were no fatalities, but six people were injured, including Williams from District 25.

Rep. Williams is deeply connected to the baseball community. The Congressman played for TCU and coached at TCU after he retired from professional baseball. As the representative for the University of Texas in Texas’ 25th Congressional District, Rep. Williams will recognize the university as well as honor Garrido by wearing his jersey number for a portion of the game, according to the congressman's office.

Garrido finished his career in 2016 as college baseball's all-time wins leader.

First pitch for the Congressional Baseball game is scheduled for 6:05 CST June 14.

