Texas high school football Game of the Week: Hutto vs. Vista Ridge

The Hutto Hippos and Vista Ridge Rangers matchup is KVUE's Game of the Week!

HUTTO, Texas — Texas high school football season is back in full swing, folks!

The KVUE Sports team is here to give you the latest scores and highlights in the Austin area.

It also means we'll showcase one game as our Game of the Week, and the Hutto Hippos and Vista Ridge Rangers matchup is the one we are looking at this week!

Preview

Hutto welcomes a 5-1 Vista Ridge squad that is known for scoring some points. Vista Ridge is led by all-state quarterback Kyle Brown and an offense that averages nearly 42 points per game. The Rangers boast a potent passing game and Hutto will try to combat that with its pass rush in a classic battle of strength versus strength.

Hutto says they play great defense and Vista Ridge says they light up scoreboards.

"We feel like we can do that any week on any team," Vista Ridge quarterback Kyle Brown said.

"I feel like they haven't seen a defense like ours yet," TCU commit and Hutto defensive end Landyn Watson said.

"I do feel confident in our defense, for sure," Hutto head coach Brad LaPlante added.

Each team thinks they'll have the edge, and we'll have to see who is proven right.

Kickoff

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. KVUE will update this story with score updates, and don't miss the highlights from this game in KVUE's Friday Football Fever show! You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

The KVUE team will be live from Hutto for all the action.

Search for Hutto or Vista Ridge to get the latest score below: