Where does each Texas college football team rank in its conference?

Here is a list of where each FBS football team in Texas ranks in its respective conference standings.

TEXAS, USA — Football is back in 2020 and this season will undoubtedly be much different than years past. The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the season, but for the Texas FBS teams, there will be football.

At least for now.

All 12 Texas football programs in the FBS are a part of conferences that have chosen to move forward with college football in the fall. As the season progresses, this article will show you where teams rank in each of the respective conference standings.

Texas' 12 FBS teams are depicted in BOLD below.

Big 12

No. 9 Texas 2-0 (1-0) No. 17 Oklahoma State 2-0 (1-0) Baylor 1-0 (1-0) No. 18 Oklahoma 1-1 (0-1) Texas Tech 1-1 (0-1) West Virginia 1-1 (0-1) Kansas State 1-1 (1-0) Iowa State 1-1 (1-0) TCU 0-1 (0-1) Kansas 0-2 (0-1)

C-USA

East

Marshall 2-0 (0-0) Old Dominion 0-0 (0-0) Florida Atlantic 0-0 (0-0) FIU 0-1 (0-0) Charlotte 0-1 (0-0) Western Kentucky 0-2 (0-0) Middle Tennessee 0-3 (0-1)

West

UTSA 3-0 (1-0) Louisiana Tech 2-0 (1-0) UTEP 3-1 (0-0) UAB 2-1 (0-0) North Texas 1-1 (0-0) Rice 0-0 (0-0) Southern Miss 0-3 (0-1)

SEC

East

No. 3 Florida 1-0 (1-0) No. 4 Georgia 1-0 (1-0) No. 21 Tennessee 1-0 (1-0) South Carolina 0-1 (0-1) Vanderbilt 0-1 (0-1) Missouri 0-1 (0-1) Kentucky 0-1 (0-1)

West

No. 2 Alabama 1-0 (1-0) No. 7 Auburn 1-0 (1-0) No. 13 Texas A&M 1-0 (0-0) No. 16 Mississippi State 1-0 (1-0) No. 20 LSU 0-1 (0-1) Arkansas 0-1 (0-1) Ole Miss 0-1 (0-1)

Sun Belt

East

Coastal Carolina 2-0 (0-0) Appalachian State 2-1 (0-0) Georgia Southern 1-1 (0-1) Troy 1-1 (0-0) Georgia State 0-1 (0-1)

West

Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 (2-0) Texas State 1-3 (1-0) South Alabama 1-2 (0-0) Arkansas State 1-2 (0-0) Louisiana-Monroe 0-3 (0-1)

The American

SMU 3-0 (0-0) No. 11 UCF 2-0 (0-0) No. 15 Cincinnati 2-0 (0-0) No. 25 Memphis 1-0 (0-0) Tulane 2-1 (0-1) Navy 1-1 (1-0) USF 1-1 (0-0) Temple 0-0 (0-0) Houston 0-0 (0-0) East Carolina 0-1 (0-0) Tulsa 0-1 (0-0)