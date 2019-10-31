AUSTIN, Texas — Circuit of the Americas is gearing up for its eighth year of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

People travel from around the world to experience the speed and sound of the single-seater race.

KVUE spoke to a few of the drivers to see what they will be looking forward to off the track in Austin.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is easy to please when it comes to finding something to do in Austin.

"I'm very simple when I come here," he said. "Barbecue and live music, I'm a happy man. I only flew in late last night so I'm trying to get my fix now, but yeah, I got my family out here this weekend as well. So Mom and Dad are experiencing Austin for the first time. I've talked about it for years with them, so I'm trying to show them a good time."

He's not the only driver that is looking forward to barbecue.

"Looking forward to some barbecue and yeah, I've heard the nightlife is pretty good, so I'll have to try that on Sunday," said Aston Martin driver Alex Albon.

This weekend's event will also include performances from Imagine Dragons, P!nk and Kool & The Gang.

