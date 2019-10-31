AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to a similar story published earlier this week.

An Austin assistant police chief has abruptly retired effective immediately.

Justin Newsom has worked for the Austin Police Department for 23 years and has recently supervised the department's downtown command, where he has been overseeing much the agency's response to the city's homeless issues.

Officials said they are assigning his duties to other assistant chiefs until Chief Brian Manley names a replacement.

The department's chief of staff, Troy Gay, notified the department's command staff about Newsom's departure Thursday.



