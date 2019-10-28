AUSTIN, Texas — With Formula One coming to Austin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, the race's venue, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), is taking the opportunity to give the city's homeless population a chance to make some money.

COTA officials announced Monday that it would offer "thousands of jobs" to Austinites who are experiencing homelessness or transitioning out of homelessness throughout Formula 1 USGP weekend.

Workers will be paid $15 per hour and be provided with transportation, meals and uniforms, according to COTA officials.

Participants will work at the facility from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday

“All of us have a role to play in confronting homelessness in our community. We’re going to do our part at COTA, and I hope other Austin businesses will join us in helping our neighbors achieve their potential,” said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein. “We want this to be an ongoing partnership with the groups in our community serving some of the most vulnerable people in our city. Races like the U.S. Grand Prix bring the world to Austin, and I want the world to see a compassionate community working together for everyone.”

COTA said it is partnering with Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Caritas of Austin to hire as many individuals connected to their organizations as possible for overnight janitorial jobs for the weekend.

“We are so excited to partner with Circuit of the Americas to provide dignified work opportunities for our neighbors," said Amber Fogarty, president of Mobile Loaves and Fishes.

She said the people who live in the Community First! Village are the ones who would work, and around 18 people signed up to work for the weekend event.

“Our hope is that this weekend will be a catalyst for other businesses in the community to join Circuit of the Americas and say that they want to also provide work opportunities for our neighbors who have experienced homelessness," Fogarty said.

“Living wage employment is a key component to build well-being,” Jo Kathryn Quinn, the president and CEO of Caritas of Austin, said in a news release. “Caritas of Austin partners with employers throughout Austin to help our clients gain employment and maintain stability and we are thrilled that COTA wants to be a part of the solution in helping our neighbors who are transitioning out of homelessness.”

The deadline for applications was Sunday.

