AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from Emily Giangreco's interview with Desmond Howard.

This week leading up to the Texas-LSU game it's seemed like player trash talk has been at an all-time high.

And a lot of it is coming from the Tiger-faithful – both their players and their fans.

Several LSU fans have acquired UT starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger's phone number and have left him hundreds of text messages.

This comes after current and former LSU players have taken jabs at Texas through social media, saying they're going to "whoop" the Longhorns, referring to UT players as "country boys" and singling out Ehlinger, saying he's not a threat.

RELATED:

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

'We've had this game circled' | Austin LSU fans excited and confident going into the game against UT

It may sound like trash talk to non-players, but former Georgia All-American David Pollack – who's in town to call the game for ESPN College GameDay – said this is nothing.

"That's not trash-talk. Trash talk is like, 'you suck,' saying something about your family, 'you have no shot,'" Pollack told KVUE. "In the end, when you put your pads on, the talk doesn't mean anything. Like, I want to kill you regardless and if you don't wanna win, find another locker room because I sure as heck don't wanna play with you."

All that talk, however mild Pollack may say it is, is leading up to a big showdown between the Longhorns and the Tigers on Saturday. Be sure to catch the game starting at 6:30 p.m. on KVUE!

WATCH: College GameDay contributor talks stopping in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LSU fans are blowing up Sam Ehlinger's phone after his number was leaked online

Austin ISD leaders discuss suggestion to close 12 schools as part of new multi-year plan

Houston PD: Chief Acevedo pulls over alleged street racer while driving home

Mother's boyfriend charged after 5-year-old Houston girl found dead in closet