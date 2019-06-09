AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN College GameDay reporter Maria Taylor said on the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday afternoon that Sam Ehlinger's phone is blowing up – but it's not all words of encouragement.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Texas versus LSU game on Saturday, it appears that some Tiger fans got a hold of UT's starting quarterback's phone number.

"First of all, I've got to tell you this, that somehow LSU fans have found out Sam's number," Taylor told Tony Barnhart, who was sitting in for Finebaum, according to 247Sports. "So he's got like, 600-something text messages on his phone from LSU fans and he's getting calls non-stop. But he's dealing with it. Like, these are the games he came to Texas to play for."

Ironically, a little over a week ago, Longhorn players signed off of Twitter for the rest of the season to avoid just this kind of feedback.

Malcolm Roach, captain of the Texas football team, said he believes in an "out of sight, out of mind" approach and that it's healthier for players to just focus on their games.

"It's the things on social media that you read, and you read it but you wouldn't even pay attention to it, but it's still in the back of your mind at the end of the day," Roach said. "So not even seeing that content is healthy for you."

There's so much excitement around the Texas-LSU matchup that ESPN College GameDay announced after last week's win over Louisiana Tech that they would be in town for this week's game. This is the first time College GameDay has been in Austin in 10 years.

The Longhorns take on the LSU Tigers at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. And don't forget: you can catch all the game day action on KVUE!

