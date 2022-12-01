Flying Armadillo Club introduces new players to disc golf with a unique course

It looks more like putt-putt than anything else, but the Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club's short course is its best way to introduce people to a growing sport.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — You may have passed by one of these courses and not even realized it. Disc golf is a sport growing in popularity and has a strong presence in Central Texas.

As the saying goes, if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life. By that logic, Michael Lambert hasn't had to work for six years.

"For the longest time, it has been my favorite sport, favorite activity to get outside," said Lambert. "So providing a place for other people to come out and experience that as well is super gratifying."

That place is the Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club where Lambert is playing his short course, a course he estimates he's played 400 to 500 times.

"I wouldn't say it's our bread and butter, but it's been great to get people out here because it's out of the ordinary," he said. "It's pretty much putt-putt, but instead of a ball and stick you're throwing Frisbees into a basket."

It's a course where he's seeing more and more people fall in love with the same sport he has.

"It is very familiar. It's cool to see the enjoyment people get out of the sport. All said and done, you are just kind of walking through the woods outside," he said. "You know, after the pandemic, people were just looking for ways to get outside and socially distance and spend time with their friends and families, and that's exactly what disc golf is."

Every once in a while, you can get lucky, much like when Lambert throws in a hole-in-one.

"I haven't aced that one in a long time. You guys must be good luck for me," he said. "That's a rare occurrence for me. Like I said, my dad and I have come out and thrown hundreds of discs and not gotten a single one, so it's nice when it works out like that."

It's a chance to introduce more people to a growing sport – a sport he loves, so he won't have to work a day in his life.

"It's very rewarding for us to be able to offer a place for friends and family to come hang out and spend time together," he said.