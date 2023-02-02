Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring

Welcome to Texas, where everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo.

KATY, Texas — Although the majority of the country watches a groundhog predict the timing of the spring season, Texas does things a little different.

In our state, everything is bigger and we predict the seasons with a Texas icon: an armadillo.

Bee Cave Bob has been predicting the incoming spring season for years – and his predictions don't always align with the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil.

To the dismay of many, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day this week, in the annual ceremony held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Thankfully, Bob is "defiant and independent-minded," according to his handler. He predicted an early spring for us Texans because there "was no way he could have possibly seen his shadow today."

Bob has been assisting Texans in predicting an early spring or longer winter for over a decade. His legacy of detecting the oncoming season matches that of Pennsylvania's Phil – with both critters, if they see their shadow, that means a long winter. No shadow means warmer and sunnier weather.