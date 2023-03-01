Quintessentially Texan: Armadillo racing at Skinny's Off Track Bar on Thursday

In celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2, Skinny's Off Track Bar will be holding armadillo races.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — What's more Texan than watching some armadillos race on Texas Independence Day?

In celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2, Skinny's Off Track Bar will be holding armadillo races. Skinny's, located at 1806 East 12th St., will have the armadillo races on the back patio from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

In addition to the racing, attendees will be able to get pints of Independence Native Texan Pilsner for $5 in honor of the Texan holiday.

The bar in East Austin also offers more than just quintessentially Texan activities – it hosts DJ sessions, Bachelorette nights, various sporting nights playing "all the games" and crawfish boils, according to its Facebook page.

The racing of Texas' unofficial animal mascot comes a month after Bee Cave Bob predicted that Texas will have an early spring. Bee Cave Bob, an armadillo, has been predicting the oncoming spring season for the last decade – and he wasn't wrong! The highs for the weather this week are in the 80s, which is perfect for some armadillo racing.

Skinny's post did not state if there was a cover fee to watch the event, but more information regarding the racing event can be found on the bar's Instagram page.