AUSTIN, Texas — A priest who was named on the Diocese of Austin's "credibly accused" list was reportedly once arrested for masturbating on an airplane.

The Diocese of Austin released the list of 22 priests Thursday, and among those named was Daniel Michael Drinan.

Drinan was arrested at the Denver International Airport back in 2012 for masturbating while watching porn online during a flight, according to the DenverPost.

According to authorities, Drinan was a passenger on a Southwest flight when he allegedly signed on to the plane's WiFi and began looking at sexually graphic material and masturbating, the DeverPost reported.

A flight attendant allegedly told Drinan to "put his pants back together" and told investigators Drinan's "genitalia was totally exposed."

Drinen was ordained in 1977, but was removed from the ministry in 2002, expelled in 2006 and laicized in 2014, according to the Diocese of Austin.

Drinen formally worked at churches in Martindale, San Marcos and Uhland.