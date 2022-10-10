x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vote Texas

Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office

Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in the November elections, with some locations providing late-night options.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options.

The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.

Later hours will also be provided on Tuesday at Wheatsville Co-op at 3101 Guadalupe St., until 10 p.m., and Bowie High School at 4103 W. Slaughter Lane, until 8 p.m.

Other voter registration locations in the Austin area will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For a full list and map, visit the Travis County website.

Related Articles

Residents can either vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, or they can participate in early voting. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election opens on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4.

If you're unsure about where to vote, you can find your polling location by address-only search here.

For more details on how to register to vote, as well as change or update your voter registration, visit KVUE’s voter registration guide.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

Son of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes suffers stroke, congestive heart failure

Award-winning actress Angela Lansbury, known for 'Murder, She Wrote,' dies at 96

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out