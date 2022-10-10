Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office

Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in the November elections, with some locations providing late-night options.

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options.

The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.

Later hours will also be provided on Tuesday at Wheatsville Co-op at 3101 Guadalupe St., until 10 p.m., and Bowie High School at 4103 W. Slaughter Lane, until 8 p.m.

Other voter registration locations in the Austin area will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For a full list and map, visit the Travis County website.

Residents can either vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, or they can participate in early voting. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election opens on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4.

If you're unsure about where to vote, you can find your polling location by address-only search here.

For more details on how to register to vote, as well as change or update your voter registration, visit KVUE’s voter registration guide.