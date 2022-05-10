Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

O'Rourke has reportedly raised $66 million during his campaign for governor.

AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

That's a new record for Texas Democrats running for governor. Wendy Davis raised more than $40 million in 2014 against Abbott, and Tony Sanchez spent $76 million in his bid against Rick Perry – though the Houston Chronicle notes that more than $60 million of that came from Sanchez's own pocket.

The Houston Chronicle also notes that O'Rourke's fundraising is still far behind Abbott's. The current governor had reportedly raised $109 million for his re-election just through June.

Abbott also continues to lead in major public polls. A recent poll conducted by KVUE and the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation found Abbott leading O'Rourke by seven points (51% to 44%) among likely voters. Among most likely (almost certain) voters, the lead grows to 10 points (53% to 43%).

The Houston Chronicle reports that, as of Oct. 11, O'Rourke still hasn't raised as much as he did in his 2018 U.S. Senate bid against Ted Cruz, when he received $79 million in donations.

