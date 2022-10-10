Son of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes suffers stroke, congestive heart failure

NeNe Leakes said she took to Instagram to give an update on her son's health condition and to dispel any rumors.

ATLANTA — Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes said on her Instagram Monday that her 23-year-old son, Brentt, had a stroke two weeks ago.

Leakes said she took to Instagram to give an update on her son's health condition and to dispel any rumors.

"Obviously I've gotten tons of text messages, tons of emails, everybody's asking and concerned about Brentt. We thank you guys so much," she said. "This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place."

She said Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke.

"He's only 23 so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she said.

Leakes said she's working with a team of doctors to determine the cause of his health condition, adding that it might be related to the COVID delta variant, but no official cause has been determined yet.

"They [doctors] have run a number of tests on him to see what could've possibly made this happen to him," she said. "And we are still trying to figure it out because if we knew the cause, obviously they could treat the cause."

Leakes said Brentt is struggling with speaking but added he's showing some signs of improvement.

"It was very scary, I don't even want to go into details about what happened, how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing," she said.

She also addressed their family business: The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. Leakes said Brentt ran the lounge and it's something they shared after her husband, Gregg, passed away from cancer a year ago. Leakes added the lounge will be open at normal hours for the time being but is considering selling the business.

She said she was able to FaceTime with Brentt Monday morning and he was in "good spirits."