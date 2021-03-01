Here are some important election dates you should know about ahead of the Texas primary

Early voting starts in mid-February before the primaries on March 1. Here are a few things you should know.

TEXAS, USA — The polls are opening up soon for Texas' primary election and the deadline to register to vote is right around the corner.

With that in mind, here are some important dates to mark on your calendar and details regarding this year's primary elections.

Last day to register to vote

The last day to register to vote is Jan. 31, 2022.

You can register to vote by completing a registration application on the Texas Secretary of State's Office, printing it out and mailing it to your county elections office. You may also request a printed application be mailed to your address or you can visit your local voter registrar to fill out an application.

Applications can also be picked up at most public libraries, government offices and high schools.

To check your voter registration status, visit the voter portal on the SOS website.

Ballot by mail

Voters could apply for a mail-in ballot starting on Jan. 1 and the application period ends on Feb. 18. Keep in mind however, that the mail-in ballot application must be received by the appropriate clerk by the Feb. 18 deadline, not post marked. The application can be mailed, delivered in person, faxed or emailed to the appropriate voting clerk in your county.

The last day a mail-in ballot will be accepted is March 1, which is Election Day, at 7 p.m. if the carrier envelope is not postmarked. If the mail-in ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day, then it'll still be counted if it is received by March 3 at 5 p.m.

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance;

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Early voting

The early voting period starts on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25.

Visit your county election office website to see where you can vote early. Or, you can also find early voting locations by checking the SOS voter registration website.

In order to vote in person, the State of Texas requires you to bring one of the following IDs:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

For more on the ID requirement, visit the SOS website.

Election Day

The Texas primary elections are on March 1, 2021.

Find Election Day voting locations by visiting the SOS personal registration site. The SOS website said voting sites will be included on the portal "a few days" before Election Day.

Polling locations on Election Day are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will need an acceptable form of ID to vote on March 1.