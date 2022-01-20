Central Texas school districts monitoring weather amid Winter Weather Advisory

Some Central Texas school districts posted on social media Wednesday night that they were monitoring the weather in case schedule changes needed to be made.

AUSTIN, Texas — Most of the KVUE viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Friday, with light wintry precipitation possible throughout the day Thursday. Because of that possibility, some Central Texas school districts said they are monitoring the weather in case scheduling changes need to be made.

Austin ISD said Wednesday night that its offices and schools would operate on a normal schedule Thursday. The district said it would continue to closely monitor conditions and update parents if there are any changes to after-school activities or events.

Georgetown ISD also said Wednesday night that it was monitoring weather conditions and that it did not anticipate closures for Thursday. The district said in the event that schools would be delayed or closed for any reason, including weather, GISD would communicate in a variety of ways.

Leander ISD said it planned to open school on Thursday as normal but was monitoring the weather overnight. On Wednesday night, Jarrell ISD posted a reminder to "stay warm and watch the roads in the morning."

Hutto ISD said it would return to full operations on Thursday after closing campuses Monday through Wednesday. However, the district's emergency operations team was monitoring the weather and consulting with the Williamson County Office of Emergency Management and emergency responders.

Taylor ISD stated Wednesday afternoon that the information it had received indicated the roads in the area would be safe for travel and it planned to hold classes as usual. Taylor ISD said it would continue to monitor the situation and if plans changed, the district would announce any delays or closures by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Granger ISD, however, announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be closed Thursday and Friday, with classes set to resume on Monday, Jan. 24. The district did not state in its post whether the closures were due to weather or COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some other Central Texas districts have announced closures this week due to staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19. Liberty Hill ISD said schools would be closed Thursday and Friday, with all campuses set to reopen and resume operation on Monday. All Pflugerville ISD schools and offices will also be closed Friday and Monday.