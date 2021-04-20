Gov. Abbott casts his ballot in Austin for May election

Early voting kicked off Monday, April 19, and lasts through Tuesday, April 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — One day after the start of early voting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cast his ballot in Austin for the May 1 election.

Abbott exercised his civic duty on Tuesday morning, voting alongside Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione at Unity Church of the Hills, located at 9905 Anderson Mill Road in northwest Austin.

Abbott said on Tuesday morning he had cast a "yes" vote for Prop B, an item where voters will choose whether the City of Austin should reinstate its camping ban. Here is a closer look at Austin's Prop B.

I just cast my vote in Austin for YES on Prop B to reinstate the public camping ban.



Voting YES on Prop B will ensure greater health & safety for everybody in the entire Austin area.



Thank you to @DrBuckinghamTX & @VoteGiovanni for being leaders on this issue in the #txlege. pic.twitter.com/eLfiJrQora — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2021

Early voting kicked off Monday, April 19, and lasts through Tuesday, April 27. Early voting hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Election Day voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of polling locations, click here. Saturday, May 1, is Election Day.

Austin voters will have many propositions to vote on, including Prop B as well as Prop F, which would move Austin to a strong-mayor form of local government. Here is a full list of Austin's propositions on the ballot.

For other information such as voting locations and what you need to bring with you to the ballot box, visit KVUE's May election voter guide here.