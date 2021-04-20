News literacy series aims to help you be a smarter consumer of news and information

Misinformation is everywhere. KVUE is launching a series to help you decipher the difference between fact and fiction.

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s a lot of information out there between social media platforms, cable news and push alerts. Sometimes, it’s hard to figure out what’s real and what isn’t.

KVUE is launching a news literacy series to help you understand the news better – where we get it, how we get it and how we deliver it. The Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin provided the experts for our questions about how to be smarter news consumers.

News changes constantly and in the 21st century, where you get your news matters.

“If you're not monitoring what you're taking in, you essentially could be learning things that aren't true,” said Talia Stroud, the director of the Center for Media Engagement.

The research hub works to “empower the public to understand, appreciate, and participate in the democratic exchange of ideas.” With misinformation everywhere, that mission is even more important right now.

“We want to continue to have a government that we are part of, that we have a voice in and that we can comment on,” said Gina Massulo, the associate director of the center.

Over the next several weeks, KVUE will talk with Stroud and Massulo about topics like spotting the difference between news and opinion anchors, finding more credible sources and the algorithm that social media platforms use that could really mess with your news diet.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you! We want to hear your questions about how news is gathered and then reported to you.

Text those questions to 512-459-9442 or email bnewberry@kvue.com.