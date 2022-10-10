Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

"Spooky scary skeletons" gets a little too real with Austin's own skeletons on display.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations hit a little too close to home remembering local businesses that are no longer in business.

A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to have skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.

Every favorite local business that has left Austin's zip code was included on the gravestones in their yard. Included on the gravestones was Lucy in Disguise, La Mexicana Bakery, Capital City Comedy, the old downtown Alamo Drafthouse and more.

The businesses that have been featured have left Austin due to a variety of reasons, but most social media users have credited it to Austin's rapidly growing population and rising rent costs.

Additionally, one of the gravestones is dedicated exclusively to beloved people from Austin. Two of the names residents will recognize are Ann Richards and rock icon Janis Joplin.

This graveyard display has gone viral on Reddit and is sure to spook your skeleton out as well.