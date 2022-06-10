Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year

"P.S. I Hope You're Happy" because the pop-punk kings have returned in style.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023.

The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.

"Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," the Instagram post said.

For the first time in 10 years, lead singer Tom DeLonge is rejoining the trio for the tour. Turnstile will join Blink-182 as their opening act. The world tour begins on March 11, 2023.

Blink-182 will begin their tour in South America before making their way to the U.S. Once in Texas, they'll perform in Dallas on July 5, 2023, then come to Austin to perform on July 7, 2023, at the Moody Center.

Tickets go on pre-sale for the tour on Oct. 12, with sale to the general public beginning on Oct. 17. If you have an account with the Moody Center, you can buy your tickets starting on Oct. 17, according to the venue's website.

The Moody Center is located on the University of Texas at Austin's campus, at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive. It has recently hosted famous acts like Harry Styles, who had a six-night residency, and The Killers.

