Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral debate

KVUE is hosting a debate between all six mayoral candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's Austin mayoral debate next week?

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., KVUE – with distribution partners KUT and the Austin American-Statesman – is hosting a debate between all six candidates running for mayor of Austin.

Ahead of the debate, we're asking you to submit the questions you would most like to hear the candidates answer. To submit a question, click here or below. You'll be asked to share your first name, the Austin neighborhood you live in and your question.

KVUE cannot guarantee that your question will be asked during the debate, but we will try to incorporate as many viewer questions as we can.

KVUE's Managing Editor of Political Content Ashley Goudeau will serve as chief moderator of the Oct. 18 debate. The full debate will be livestreamed on KVUE.com, our KVUE YouTube page and on KVUE+, available on Amazon Fire-TV and Roku.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 11. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more of what you need to know before heading to the polls this election, check out our KVUE voter guide.

