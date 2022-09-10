Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

The Texas State Fair has a lot of unique foods for attendees to check out. But when it comes to your health, doctors are recommending everything in moderation.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!

With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.

Dr. Vivek Goswami is a cardiologist with Heart Hospital of Austin and Austin Heart and says having a weekend of moderate indulgence should be okay.

"Some of our patients that are suffering from chronic cardiac conditions, including chronic heart failure, even one high salt intake meal can sometimes exacerbate their heart failure," said Goswami. "So patients that have chronic conditions should be extra careful."

However, with the lengthy list of fried foods like fried egg rolls, chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick and much more, it can be difficult to find healthier options at the fair.

"I saw turkey dogs, which could be a healthier substitute from conventional hot dogs...there's barbecue turkey. I certainly saw a chicken on a stick, preferably non-fried chicken...there was a salad on there, it had some beef, which of course gives you some saturated fat," explained Goswami. "But really, let's face it, a lot of these food vendors at the Texas State Fair are really in the business of making food taste good [and] there was no nutritional information available on the website."

Due to the fair foods being high in calories, Goswami said he would encourage people to enjoy themselves, but certainly eat and drink in moderation.

"Most people attending the fair will have one or two days of eating unhealthy and not exercising. I think it's much more important what we do Monday through Friday on a week to week basis," said Goswami.

Also drinking heavy doses of alcohol can exacerbate some chronic cardiac conditions. According to Goswami, there's various arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, that could develop with high doses of alcohol.

"We encourage everyone to have fun, enjoy themselves, enjoy some good tasting food and then when you get back home to Austin, get back in your routine of exercising and eating healthy once again," said Goswami.

It's recommended to take your medications with you and try to keep as much of your regular routine as possible, in addition to staying hydrated while being outdoors for a long period of time.

