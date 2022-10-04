KVUE to host Austin mayoral debate

KVUE is hosting a debate between all six candidates running for Austin's top job.

AUSTIN, Texas — The November election is right around the corner, and Austinites have a big decision to make: Who will be the city's next mayor?

Current Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit and cannot run for re-election. Now, six candidates are vying to replace him.

To help voters make an informed decision at the polls this election, KVUE – with distribution partners KUT and the Austin American-Statesman – is hosting a debate between all six mayoral candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

The full debate will be livestreamed on KVUE.com, our KVUE YouTube page and on KVUE+, available on Amazon Fire-TV and Roku.

Ahead of the debate, KVUE is asking the Austin community to submit the questions you'd like to hear the candidates answer. To make your voice heard, click here or below to submit your question, along with your first name and which Austin neighborhood you live in.

KVUE cannot guarantee that your question will be asked during the debate, but we will try to incorporate as many viewer questions as we can.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 11. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In addition to electing a new mayor, some Austin residents will have the opportunity to choose their city council representative. See the candidates running for various city council seats.

