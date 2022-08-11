Candidates vying for five Austin City Council seats. Who took home wins on election night

Candidates were vying for seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites cast their vote to fill five Austin City Council seats on Tuesday. Candidates were vying for seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9.

Below is a breakdown of each winner for each district.

District 1

Natasha Harper-Madison has won re-election as the councilmember for District 1, which covers primarily northeast Austin.

Madison beat three other candidates: Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon and Misael Ramos.

District 3

José Velásquez and Daniela Silva will go to a runoff election to decide who will replace Sabino “Pio” Renteria, who reached his term limit.

Six candidates were vying for a seat in District 3, which covers Central-East and East Austin.

District 5

Ryan Alter and Stephanie Bazan will go to a runoff election to decide who will replace Ann Kitchen for District 5, which covers primarily South Austin and part of Central Austin.

Six candidates were vying for Kitchen’s seat after she reached her term limit.

District 8

Paige Ellis has won re-election as the councilmember for District 8 which covers southwest Austin.

Ellis beat three other candidates: Kimberly Hawkins, Antonio Ross and Richard Smith.

District 9

Zohaib Qadri and Linda Guerrero will go to a runoff to decide who will be the councilmember for District 9, which covers Central Austin.