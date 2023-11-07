Answering your questions about Texas lawmakers' $18B property tax relief plan

As long as you have questions about the plan, KVUE will keep answering them.

AUSTIN, Texas — A deal on property tax relief is still up in the air at the Texas State Capitol, but it's looking likely that lawmakers will agree to the $18 billion plan.

The plan includes reducing school tax rates, increasing homestead and franchise exemptions and creating temporary appraisal caps. It's expected that the Texas Senate will pass the plan on Wednesday, with the House set to take it up on Thursday.

We know there are a lot of questions about the plan and what happens next, so we're taking the time to answer them.

Q: What does the homestead exemption mean?

A: A general residential homestead exemption is available to taxpayers who own and reside at a property as of Jan. 1 of the year. It must be their primary residence.

A homestead exemption removes part of the value of your property from taxation and lowers your taxes.

Q: Will it be on your 2024 taxes?

A: If the plan passes and voters approve it, yes. The bill says it will take effect for the 2023 tax year, so you will see the changes reflected on your next tax bill.

Q: What does the property tax agreement mean for renters?

A:It does not directly affect renters. However, during a committee hearing on Tuesday, some lawmaker said they believe property owners would pass the benefits down to renters.

Q: My property has a remaining value of less than $100,000. With the new tax exemption, does it mean I would no longer pay taxes on my property?

A: Remember: exemptions don't apply to how much you have left to pay on a mortgage. They apply to the taxable value of your home, which is determined by your property appraisal.

So, for example, if your home is valued at $200,000 and this plan becomes law, you would only pay school taxes on $100,000.

Q: Public schools are funded by property tax revenue, so how will they be funded if this new relief bill passes?

A: There is a "hold harmless" clause in the bill to ensure that school get the same amount of money. So, the State would make up the difference on what schools would have gotten in property tax revenue.

Q: It seems too good to be true. Is there something hidden in the tax relief bill that would keep homeowners from voting for it?

A: Yes, this seems like a very good deal because it is a good deal for your average homeowner. But remember: voters will have to approve it, and Texas has a low voter turnout rate, especially in non-presidential election years. If voters don't approve the constitutional amendment tied to this in November, it won't happen.

But the last time we had property tax relief items on a ballot, in November 2021, both of them passed by wide margins, with 87% and 88% support, respectively.

As long as you have questions about the property tax relief plan, we'll keep answering them! Text your questions to 512-459-9442, and we'll answer them on-air and add them to this article.

