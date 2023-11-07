'It's their job to make our lives better' | Homeowners, renters react to Texas lawmakers' property tax agreement

Homeowners and renters have strong thoughts on whether they'll get a break when it comes to their money.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a reality that is proven in data and lived experience – living in Austin is hard on the wallet.

Jade Pleming has rented in the city for 20 years.

"I moved to Austin almost 20 years ago, and my rent started around $400 a month. Now it's over $2,000 in the same neighborhood. It's super frustrating and it's hard, especially if you're not a millionaire, to live here and rent property and feel good about it," Pleming said.

Things aren't much better for homeowners. Brian Nolan brought his Austin home about a decade ago.

"I've noticed in the last decade since I bought a house, it's gone up in value from $200-some-thousand to almost $800-some-thousand, and the tax bill's gone up with it," Nolan said.

For homeowners, the $18 billion property tax relief plan lawmakers recently agreed on would give them a break by increasing the homestead exemption and allocating billions to reduce the school property tax rate. On average, Texas homeowners are expected to save between $1,200 and $1,500 a year.

That's welcomed news.

"It's just so unaffordable to live in Austin if you're on just a fixed income, especially older people. So to me, it's good that they address it and try to give some relief," Nolan said.

But 55% of households in Austin are renter-occupied, according to the Austin Apartment Association, and others are worried they won't see the benefit trickling down to renters. During the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Tuesday, State Rep. Angie Chen asked State Rep. Morgan Meyer, the author of one of the relief bills, how the legislation will help renters.

"Everyone's taxes will go down, and so those who own rental homes or others, they'll see their tax rate go down, and therefore, they'll be able to pass that on to their renters," Meyer said.

Pleming would like to see some relief herself.

"It's their job to make our lives better, so I would like to see them do more for the people, yes. I think that's very important for renters and homeowners combined," Pleming said.

It's an issue on the hearts and minds of Texans as we wait for "endgame" on property tax relief.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram