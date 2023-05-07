Texas House and Senate announce agreement on property tax relief

The $18 billion tax cut will include a $100,000 homestead exemption for all homeowners.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate and House reached an agreement on a historic $18 billion property tax cut.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan issued a joint statement to announce the agreement on the proposed legislation that will be "the biggest property tax cut in Texas history."

Phelan thanked Patrick, as well as recognized the diligence of the House in his statement:

"Reducing property taxes, providing relief to small business owners, and reforming our appraisal system will ensure economic growth and prosperity, and this agreement is a significant victory for all Texans. I appreciate Rep. Morgan Meyer, Rep. Will Metcalf and all the dedicated members of the House who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help us reach a consensus, and the Texas House will soon do its part to deliver historic property tax relief. Negotiations with the Lieutenant Governor have been extremely productive, and by coming together and finding common ground, the House and Senate are one step closer to providing much-needed, much-deserved relief. I look forward to the passage of this package in the coming days and delivering on our commitment to the people of Texas."

Patrick thanked Phelan, and gave special recognition to Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) in his statement:

“I started working to reduce property taxes at a Capitol hearing in 2003, 4 years before I was elected to the Texas Senate. It has been a long road, but this is a great day for all property owners. Speaker Phelan and I worked diligently together over the last week on the final bill. It made the difference. It may have taken overtime, but the process has produced a great bill for homeowners and businesses. I thank all 31 Senators for working together and being patient through this process. I especially thank Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who was with me on that first bus trip to Austin 20 years ago, for his tireless work on this issue."

The $18 billion tax cut will include:

Over $12 billion to be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for all homeowners and business properties.

A $100,000 homestead exemption for homeowners.

A 20% circuit breaker on appraised values as a three-year pilot project for non-homesteaded properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties.

Savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and the creation of newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.

Both bills - the omnibus tax relief bill and the franchise tax relief bill - will originate in the Texas Senate and a constitutional amendment will be introduced in the House as a House Joint Resolution (HJR).

The legislation will be filed in both chambers on Monday, with both aiming to vote on the bills later this week.