What is Sine Die? What to expect on the last day of the Texas legislative session

The day will go quickly as lawmakers shuffle through the remaining bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday is the last day of the state's 88th regular legislative session. The last day is also referred to as "Sine Die," a Latin term meaning "without day."

It's the day when bills will either be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk or die until they are brought up again in the next session – unless the governor calls a special session.

The day is expected to move pretty quickly as lawmakers shuffle through everything they need to get through.

Eric McDaniel, a professor with the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Government, said the bills that will get through will be the ones that everyone agrees on. That includes things like the budget, which is the one bill that has to pass.

McDaniel said any controversial bills that haven't already been decided on will probably die unless Abbott thinks they are important enough for a special session.

The Texas legislative session is convened every two years and lasts only 140 days. McDaniel said the reasoning behind that is an effort to not have a big government that is constantly coming up with new policies.

"It's going to be frenetic. I mean, one of the things about it – and this is something former Speaker Joe Straus said about it – is that having 140 days means you focus on the most important things and that you get these things done. You get it done quickly," McDaniel said.

If the governor calls a special session, it will only last 30 days and will only be focused on certain topics.

"I think one of the things about that is trying to build a coalition so that the special session allows you to spend a little more time on these particular issues, and try to build a coalition of support and try to shape the policy in such a way that it's more appealing to others," McDaniel said.

After Monday, May 29, Abbott has until June 18 to decide whether to approve or reject the bills sent to his desk.

