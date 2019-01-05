AUSTIN, Texas — Many folks may know the first of May as "May Day," an international day dedicated to the working class. However, it also happens to be the same day that state lawmakers plan to discuss a series of bills related to paid sick leave for employees (Senate bills 2485 - 2488).

The series of bills can be looked at as a slimmed down version of what Senate Bill 15 aimed to do but in smaller parts. For example, SB 2487 would specifically prevent cities and local governments from creating ordinances that mandate paid sick leave. The House State Affairs committee is set to discuss Senate Bill 2487 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a group called United We Dream plans to rally at the Texas State Capitol to defend paid sick days for employees in Texas.

In 2018, Austin tried to pass a paid sick leave ordinance, but it was ruled unconstitutional before it could take effect.

Austin city leaders said state lawmakers are wasting their time with these bills.

"They should be working to wrap up school finance or to work on our maternal mortality rate rather than coming into our cities to take away people's right to a sick day or even people's right to a water break," said Greg Casar, Austin City District 4 council member.

However, state lawmakers behind the bills say they protect private business owners by shutting down local regulations.

