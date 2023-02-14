Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD call bond elections for May

The districts join several other Central Texas school districts that will have bond elections to fund school upgrades and facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD voters and San Marcos CISD voters will get to have their say on school bonds in May.

The Board of Trustees at both districts called an election at their meetings on Monday night.

The Hays CISD bond will be split into four propositions:

Prop A: $208,814,047 for new school construction, improvements and new school buses

Prop B: $102,857,074 for school renovations focused on fine arts, athletics and career/technical education facilities

Prop C: $3,980,000 for technology

Prop D: $52,173,445 for outdoor multipurpose pavilions

Altogether, they’re worth about $367 million.

The San Marcos CISD bond will be split into three propositions:

Prop A: $147,724,645 for school construction and renovation costs and new school buses

Prop B: $984,563 for field turf replacement at San Marcos High School Stadium

Prop C: $17,478,750 for a new swimming facility

Both bonds are set for May 6.

The districts join several other Central Texas school districts that will have bond elections in May.

Last week, the Jarrell ISD Board of Trustees called a May 6 election for a more than $324 million bond proposal.

Also last week, both Eanes ISD and Liberty Hill ISD called bond elections for May.

The Eanes ISD bond will be split into three propositions:

Proposition A – $117.773 million for safety improvements & campus modernization

Proposition B – $2.411 million stadium renovations at Chaparral stadium

Proposition C – $11.245 million for technology

Altogether, they're worth about $130 million.

Meanwhile, Liberty Hill ISD is putting a $471 million bond issue on the ballot in May.

Safety improvements would include things like entry vestibules, intrusion glass coverings and badge access. The bond would also fund more cameras, new radios and offices for school resource officers.

More fencing, cellphone boosters and other safety items would also come as part of the deal.