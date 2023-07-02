Eanes ISD, Liberty Hill ISD call bond elections

Voters will get to have their say on the school bonds in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes ISD voters will get to vote on a school bond in May.

The board of trustees formally called an election at their meeting on Tuesday night.

The bond will be split into three propositions:

Proposition A – $117 million for general funding

Proposition B – $2 million for a new stadium that seats up to 1,000 people

Proposition C – $11 million to boost school security

Altogether, they're worth about $130 million. That election is set for May 6.

Liberty Hill ISD is putting a $471 million bond issue on the ballot in May as well.

Safety improvements would include things like entry vestibules, intrusion glass coverings and badge access.

It would also fund more cameras, new radios and offices for school resource officers.

More fencing, cellphone boosters and other safety items would also come as part of the deal.

Leaders say approving this bond wouldn't affect the tax rate.