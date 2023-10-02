Round Rock to hold multimillion-dollar bond election in May

Round Rock voters will be presented with two bond propositions totaling $274 million for projects to improve parks and recreation, as well as public safety.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — As things continue to grow in Round Rock, two bonds totaling $274 million will be on the May ballot.

The Round Rock City Council voted to put the bonds on the ballot on Thursday night.

The bonds will go toward improving parks and enhancing public safety in the city.

There are two propositions.

Proposition A would make improvements to parks around Round Rock. Proposition A is for $230 million. At Old Settlers Park it will add a new recreation center, a lakeview pavilion and new tennis courts. A new park will go in at Brushy Creek.

The plan also calls for improvements to the Play for All Abilities Park, construction of hike-and-bike trails and additions to Rock'N River Water Park.

Proposition B calls for improvement to public safety, including $44 million to expand the Round Rock Public Safety Training Center with a new driving track and new classrooms. It would also add two new fire stations on the north side.

"It’s about $3 to $5 a month for the medium homeowner over the next five to seven years is how that would work out," said Mayor of Round Rock Craig Morgan. “This bond program was developed and prioritized through several years of citizen engagement and aligns with the City Council’s long-standing strategic goals. From public safety to parks, recreation and sports, this wide range of capital projects aims to help us address residents’ priorities in a way that is fiscally responsible and feasible.”

Early voting will be held from April 24 through May 2.

If the projects are approved, they are expected to take five to seven years to finish.

To learn more about the proposed projects and to view answers to frequently asked questions, visit roundrocktexas.gov/bond.