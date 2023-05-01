Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit with ethics complaints amid last days in office

The complaints allege that Adler used City of Austin resources to promote candidates in the 2022 runoff election.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin Mayor Steve Adler prepares to leave office, he has been hit with a couple of ethics complaints by a current city councilmember and former council candidate.

In the complaints, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly and defeated District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero allege that Adler used ATXN staff, equipment and website resources to endorse candidates in the 2022 runoff election. If found true, it would be a violation of the city charter.

The complaints allege that Alder endorsed District 9 winner Zo Qadri, as well as District 3's Jose Velasquez.

In the Dec. 1 press conference, which is still visible on the City of Austin's website, the complaints state that Adler spent about 15% of the conference encouraging the public to vote in the runoff, 10% denouncing a petition related to police oversight and about 30% endorsing Qadri and Velasquez. The complaints also claim he spent the remaining 45% on a "dual endorsement" of mayoral candidates Kirk Watson and Celia Israel.

"There can be no doubt that Mayor Adler intended this press conference to influence the outcome of the election," the complaints state. "Using City resources to do so was criminal behavior."

Both Kelly and Guerrero are being represented by attorney Bill Aleshire, who is also a former Travis County Judge. They are pushing for City Attorney Anne Morgan to launch an investigation.

A City of Austin spokesperson said the city attorney has received copies of the compaints.

KVUE has reached out to Adler for a statement. This article will be updated if one is received.

The swearing-in ceremony for Austin's newly elected leaders is this Friday.