Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver 2023 State of the State address

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver his 2023 State of the State address on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., during which he will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th legislative session.

KVUE will livestream the speech on KVUE+, KVUE.com and our KVUE YouTube page.

"Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success," Abbott said in a statement ahead of the address. "This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas—working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow."

At Abbott's oath-swearing ceremony in January, he focused on the Texas power grid, which is likely to be among his priorities for this legislative session. Other topics he highlighted were the Texas-Mexico border, the state's fentanyl crisis and Texas economics. The governor's office has also recently spoken out against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Earlier this week, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced a list of 30 bills that he has designated as his own legislative priorities.

Abbott's address on Thursday will be hosted by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.