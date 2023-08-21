'It's going to be a real tough war' | Former colleague speaks about new interim APD police chief

APD Chief of Staff Robin Henderson will take over as interim chief of police.

AUSTIN, Texas — Daniel Eveleth is a retired Austin Police Department officer of 23 years who worked alongside the person who will become Austin's top police leader: Robin Henderson.

"She's a great leader, she's a great officer and, even better, she's a great human being," Eveleth said.

The department has hundreds of vacancies, most of which are in the patrol ranks. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson had announced a partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety for troopers to help patrol the city, but the partnership ended in July. One of the biggest challenges Eveleth expects Henderson will face is the staffing shortages.

"Low morale, that's a big thing right now, so she's going to have a big task of getting people to want to stay, to feel like they're wanted and to feel like they're important," Eveleth said.

Chief Joseph Chacon led the police department for two years on the heels of social justice protests in 2020 and ongoing debates about the role of law enforcement. Mark Sawa, who retired from the Travis County Sheriff's Office after 29 years of service, said it will be up to Henderson to change any sentiments against the role of policing.

"It starts with the leaders at the top to change the community's perception, to bring to the community what exactly the challenges that these law enforcement officers have to face each and every day, because you very rarely, very rarely see it," Sawa said.

"It's a tough time to be a cop, much less a leader right now. It's going to be a real tough war, but I think she's up for the task," Eveleth said.

Henderson will step into the interim role the first week of September. Chacon said the department will be in good hands and he expects Henderson will be responsive to the community.

