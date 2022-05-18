x
Police

Investigation underway after reported officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department, Austin PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all responding to the incident.
Credit: John Perry

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Round Rock area, along with other law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the Round Rock Police Department published a tweet saying their officers were assisting APD along with troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials told KVUE's Tony Plohetski that a person was shot after a chase began in Austin. No other injuries have been reported at this time. 

Authorities are responding to the shooting in the 900 block of Louis Henna Boulevard. 

A press briefing is expected tonight with more details on the incident and whether or not any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Continue following KVUE for the latest information.

