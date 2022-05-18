Investigation underway after reported officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department, Austin PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all responding to the incident.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Round Rock area, along with other law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the Round Rock Police Department published a tweet saying their officers were assisting APD along with troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials told KVUE's Tony Plohetski that a person was shot after a chase began in Austin. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are responding to the shooting in the 900 block of Louis Henna Boulevard.

Officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Louis Henna Blvd, in Round Rock. Please avoid the area if possible.



Media- Please stage in the parking lot area of 2471 S A.W. Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664. Brief time TBD. -PIO80 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 19, 2022

A press briefing is expected tonight with more details on the incident and whether or not any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Continue following KVUE for the latest information.

