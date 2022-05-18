Austin airport shares travel tips ahead of busy flight season

More travelers are hitting the skies and that could mean longer wait times at the airport. Here are some tips that could help you out.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the weather warming up, officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) are expecting more travelers to pass through the airport.

Just a day ago, on May 17, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said its officers screened more than two million people. That marks the first time in 2022 the TSA screened more than two million people on a Tuesday, per the TSA.

The last time a Tuesday saw that many people hit the skies was in Thanksgiving 2021.

In Austin, airport officials report that AUS continues to see high-volume travel days, which are days with 26,000 to 30,000 passengers. In seeing the continued growth of passenger numbers, AUS expects to see a record-breaking 20 million passengers in 2022.

Yesterday was the busiest Tuesday for air travel in the US thus far this year ✈️ If you're flying out soon, plan ahead, come early & pack your patience!



Officials shared travel tips to help passengers work their way through the airport.

Passenger travel

The airport recommended that travelers only bringing carry-on luggage arrive at least 2.5 hours before their boarding time for domestic flights and three hours before their boarding time for international flights.

Travelers checking luggage, traveling with small children or in a large group, and those flying out of the airport for the first time in a while should give themselves extra time in addition to the 2- and 3-hour recommendation to make it to their gate on time.

Parking and passenger drop-off

The airport encourages drivers and passengers to “switch,” using whichever level has the least congestion for drop-off for departures. The airport said passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security using escalators and elevators from the lower arrivals level. If the lower level is congested, arriving passengers can use escalators and elevators to be picked up on the upper level.

Travelers looking to park onsite can visit the airport parking website to reserve a parking space and check for real-time parking availability before arriving at the airport.

For arriving passengers getting picked up by rideshares, a tram service is available on the first floor of the Red garage to take passengers from the terminal to the rideshare pick-up area on the ground floor underneath the rental car facility.

Flight check-in

Travelers without checked luggage can skip the airline ticket counters and head to security screening checkpoints using these options:

Using the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off. From the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.

Self-service flight check-in kiosks that allow travelers to print their boarding passes and bag tags are available inside the terminal, across from the airline ticket counters.

In addition to traditional check-in procedures, select airlines offer outside curbside check-in

Checking in for flights using airlines’ mobile app and a mobile boarding pass

TSA screening and packing

Staffing at security screening checkpoints is the responsibility of the TSA, the airport said. Checkpoints open at 3:30 a.m. with TSA PreCheck and Clear screening available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West.

A new security checkpoint near Southwest ticketing, Checkpoint 2 East, will be open during peak travel periods for all passengers going through general screening. All checkpoints lead to all gates and airlines in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

See what can and cannot be brought through TSA security here.

Health and safety

The TSA no longer requires people to wear masks at airports, including AUS, as of April 18, 2022.

Allegiant and Frontier travelers

Travelers flying with Allegiant and Frontier will depart from the South Terminal. All other airlines operate out of the main Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The two terminals are not connected and must be accessed separately. The South Terminal is located at 10000 Logistics Lane, near US 183 and Burleson Road. If dropped off at the Barbara Jordan Terminal, passengers can use a shuttle bus, which picks up from the curb-side departure level, to get to the South Terminal.

To see AUS frequently asked questions, visit the airport website here.

