Dallas ISD names Stephanie Elizalde as lone finalist for superintendent

Currently the superintendent for Austin ISD, Elizalde previously served as DISD Chief of School Leadership.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — After months of a national search, Dallas ISD leaders have chosen someone who has a history with the district for its next leader.

During a closed-session, special-called board meeting on Wednesday night, Dallas Independent School District's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Dr. Stephanie Elizalde as their lone finalist to become the district's next superintendent.

There will now be a 21-day waiting period before Elizalde can officially be offered the job. Once confirmed, Elizalde will serve as the successor to Dr. Michael Hinojosa, who announced his plans to step down from the role in January.

A native Texan, Elizalde is currently the superintendent of Austin ISD. She served as Chief of School Leadership for Dallas ISD before moving onto Austin ISD.

Elizalde first joined Dallas ISD in 2011 as Director of Mathematics in the division of Teaching and Learning.

Wednesday's announcement comes as superintendents have begun leaving the education industry in droves across the U.S. North Texas is in the middle of its own transition period: Since November 2021, 10 superintendents from 10 local school districts have announced that they are leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions.

Throughout her education career, Elizalde has served students as a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent and other roles. Along with Dallas ISD and Austin ISD, she has also worked in Southwest ISD and San Antonio ISD.

Elizalde was named one of four Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Hispanics in Education in 2014. The Dallas Morning News also named her a "Point Person" for her work in the community in 2016.

Elizalde has been awarded the UT-Austin Dr. Nolan Estes Leadership Ascension Award four times, most recently in 2017.