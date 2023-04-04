DPS makes dozens of arrests in first week of partnership with Austin police

Troopers made 52 felony and 31 misdemeanor arrests in Austin from March 30 to April 3, seized 174 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin and wrote 765 tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety made 52 felony and 31 misdemeanor arrests in Austin from March 30 to April 3, seized 174 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin and wrote 765 tickets, according to new data.

The numbers provide a snapshot into the controversial partnership between the Austin Police Department and DPS that was announced last month.

Since March 30, DPS has made 1,570 traffic stops and conducted 15 crash investigations. Troopers have also recovered six stolen vehicles and seized 127,415 grams of methamphetamine and 11 firearms, according to new data.

DPS also said it helped stop three "large-scale street takeover events across the city" over the weekend.

The partnership between APD and DPS comes amid what officials say is an urgent need caused by staffing shortages.

Police Chief Joe Chacon and DPS Director Col. Steve McCraw announced the arrangement, unprecedented for Austin, on Monday, March 27. The City said state troopers will focus on violent crime and traffic issues and will also provide backup for other emergency situations.

Officials say that the decision to receive DPS assistance comes as the department has struggled to respond quickly to 911 calls and perform routine patrols, such as traffic enforcement.

They say it is also the result of decisions by previous City administrations that included cutting cadet classes to revamp the curriculum and left the department with fewer officers. Austin police have also lost a significant number of officers in the past couple of years due to an unusually high volume of retirements.

Meanwhile some Austin councilmembers have requested a briefing on the partnership during the April 11 work session, and a "full understanding of how this partnership will work to uphold Austin's values."