Austin police respond to at least 2 car club meetups Saturday night

Officers said groups were playing loud music and doing donuts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement said there was a heavy police presence in the Capital Plaza area as well as near Airport Boulevard and East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard on Saturday night.

Law enforcement responded to at least two car club meetups on Saturday night, the first one around 8 p.m. Officers were redirecting traffic in those areas.

It comes after several “street takeover” and reckless driving incidents that happened between the night of Feb. 18 and the morning of Feb. 19 in Austin. The most widely publicized of the incidents, on South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road, was the third event of that evening.

At least 17 suspects have been charged in connection with those events. Police said that in addition to criminal charges, there have also been seizures of some of the vehicles involved. Additional charges may still be filed.

Many of the suspects involved in those takeovers came from cities outside of Austin, according to police, including Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and others.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said his office expects to receive criminal cases related to the 17 suspects. He noted that because of the early communication between agencies, his office is in "a strong position to ensure these individuals are held accountable."

If you see any suspicious activity surrounding possible "street takeovers," you are asked to report it through iWatchTexas. You can submit information through the iWatchTexas website, app or by calling 844-643-2251. DPS says this should be used for non-emergencies only.