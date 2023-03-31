Austin police offering free training for counselors in exchange for trauma survivor treatment

These counselors will provide pro bono sessions for three years.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) Victims Services Unit is offering free training opportunities for local counselors.

Counselors will learn a form of therapy known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), which will help treat trauma survivors.

According to APD, EMDR works by focusing on "disturbing emotions and symptoms resulting from a traumatic event and assists the brain's information processing system in moving organically toward natural healing and positive mental health."

APD Victim Services will select counselors to participate in the free training in exchange for providing services to trauma survivors for the next three years, pro bono. Those who are selected will also be given lifelong access to trainers and staff regarding EMDR consultation.

The training will be two weekends of in-person training, along with a series of consultation sessions after each weekend. Participants will be required to purchase their own books.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

Training Dates:

Application requirements:

Licensed as an LPC, LMFT, LCSW, PsyD (or pursuing licensure)

3 years of experience working with trauma survivors

Committed to 50 sessions pro bono within the next 3 years

Letter of commitment to waive waitlists and session limits for clients referred by the project from your agency

Process:

The following will need to be emailed to APDemdr@gmail.com.

Letter of interest with the following:

How you meet the requirements

Which training(s) you are available to attend

Where you will provide the pro bono sessions

Contact information

Résumé:

Highlight areas of expertise, languages and other relevant skills

Include license number

You will need three letters of recommendation, including at least one past or present supervisor. You will also need to note the location of your office if you are in private practice.

However, if you work for an agency/nonprofit/government, you will need to note the location of your practicing office. You will also need to include a letter of agreement and commitment from the agency saying that you are allowed to use the space and that all waitlists, fees and session limits will be waived.

APD will also need to know where you plan to provide the pro bono sessions because the department will not have the capacity to provide space.