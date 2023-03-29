Texas House bill calls for an armed district employee at every school campus

Supporters of HB 3 say it would make schools safer, while opponents say having more guns on school campuses would create the potential for more danger.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill filed in the Texas House would require an armed school district employee at every campus in the state.

KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report that the House Youth Health and Safety Committee took up several school security bills earlier this week, including House Bill 3.

The bill, filed by State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), would require every Texas school district and school charter to have at least one armed security worker on every campus. It would also require annual safety audits and authorize the Texas Education Agency commissioner to appoint a conservator or board of managers if a district fails to meet safety standards.

According to the Statesman's report, supporters of HB 3 say it would make schools safer, while opponents say having more guns on school campuses would create the potential for more danger.

Some parents who spoke about the bill on Monday shared concern that it would allow any district employee who completes the required training to serve as an armed security officer. The Statesman reports that Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorn also noted that it could be difficult to find people with the right qualifications to serve as armed security.

School safety has been a top priority this legislative session, in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last May. Both Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan have said school safety is among their legislative priorities.

HB 3 was left pending in committee on Monday.

