City of Austin leaders to provide update on partnership between APD and DPS

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have been assisting the Austin Police Department with patrols since March 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

APD Chief Joseph Chacon, APD Chief Data Officer Dr. Jonathan Kringen and Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. before the law enforcement agencies speak to the Austin City Council.

Councilmembers will not be allowed to ask questions about the partnership until their work session on Tuesday, April 18. They were supposed to ask questions on April 11, but Interim City Manager Jesús Garza said that meeting was too packed.

Earlier this week, Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) tweeted about the APD-DPS partnership and her displeasure that it happened without the input of the city council. She said she hopes to learn more about where the patrols are taking place and what kinds of arrests are being made.

On April 18th, we’ll be briefed on the ongoing partnership between Texas DPS and APD. This agreement resulted from closed-door negotiations, which excluded members of Austin City Council. I’ve since made my displeasure clear in my conversations with the Mayor and City Manager. 🧵 — Vanessa Fuentes 💃🏽 (@VanessaForATX) April 10, 2023

Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) also compiled a list of the most asked questions from her community that she submitted in a memo to the city manager. The questions centered around hotspots DPS troopers are working in, outcomes from their searches, the number of guns that have been seized and violent crime numbers.

In response to community concerns regarding the collaboration between @Austin_Police & @TxDPS, I hand delivered the following memo with questions to our Interim City Manager today in advance of the #atxcouncil briefing on April 18, 2023. pic.twitter.com/sqgk1ZxsSu — Council Member Mackenzie Kelly (@MK6ATX) April 10, 2023

DPS troopers have been assisting APD officers with patrols since March 30. Earlier this week, DPS provided KVUE with updated data about the partnership so far.

DPS said since the Austin Violent Crimes Task Force (AVCTF) launched on March 30 and as of April 10, DPS personnel have conducted over 5,202 traffic stops and 38 crash investigations. They have also made 117 felony and 81 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 17 stolen vehicles and seized 0.59 pounds of cocaine, 0.09 pounds of heroin, more than 289 pounds of methamphetamine and 30 firearms. DPS has also provided 757 APD assists.

Law enforcement officials are expected to provide additional updated information about the partnership so far during the press conference Friday morning.