Austin City Council members raise concerns about Office of Police Oversight director appointment

"Our offices have had the opportunity to work with Gail McCant during the preparation and passage of the recently passed APOA implementation ordinance, and we look forward to having her as the next director of the Office of Police Oversight. We found her professional, transparent, and accessible every time we reached out to her.



However, we were surprised there would be no national search for her role, as had been previously stated. Given the significance of this role and the high-profile nature of the office, why was the decision made to forgo a search and instead appoint the OPO director from within the City of Austin?



We hope the City Manager can further explain his thinking on this decision, not only for our own understanding but for the understanding of the public who we all serve."