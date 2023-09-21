Austin City Council asking for updates on police oversight changes

Nearly 80% of Austin voters approved a measure related to police oversight changes back in May, but there haven't been many updates provided since then.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is checking in on updates to police oversight.

Back in May, Austin voters approved a measure to expand civilian oversight of the police department. The measure allows more access to investigations and expands the Office of Police Oversight's (OPO) role reviewing complaints and disciplinary decision-making.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council plans to urge City leadership to follow through and adjust the police oversight process.

In its meeting, the city council will discuss a resolution asking the interim city manager to revise and implement policies related to police oversight that came from Prop A. The policies they are asking to be adjusted are centered around training, investigations and reporting by the OPO.

Prop A requires the OPO to have direct access to information to review complaints, use of force and other police activities. The voter-approved measure also requires the OPO to act as the liaison for people who submit complaints against the police.

But critics say that hasn't happened yet.

The Austin Justice Coalition said right now, the OPO is being denied access to information they need to do reviews and that people are told to get updates from the Austin Police Department about their complaints.

On Monday, the interim director for the OPO provided a memo with an update on what the office has done since Prop A passed. Those things include creating two new positions for policy analysts to review policy changes and other hiring efforts.

The memo also mentioned community outreach the office has done since Prop A passed and changes to its website to comply with Prop A.

Members of the Austin Justice Coalition will also be at the Thursday city council meeting to make their case for what they want to see changed as well.

