AUSTIN, Texas — Antonio Wicks, 18, was arrested and charged with terroristic threat after he allegedly made serious verbal and written threats to cause harm at McCallum High School.

A letter was sent to families and staff at McCallum High School on Wednesday after Wicks was arrested.

In the letter, police state the threat was made last night and an investigation began immediately. Extra officers were sent to campus on Wednesday morning as the investigation continued, according to officers.

Austin ISD police located and arrested Wicks before classes began on Wednesday morning.

Below is the letter sent to families and staff at the high school:

Feb. 13, 2019

Dear McCallum High School Families and Staff,

Austin ISD police were notified late last night about a verbal terroristic threat that had been made against our campus. They immediately began an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, sent extra officers to campus this morning as the investigation was ongoing.

AISD police located and arrested the student off campus early this morning before classes began. Our students and staff remained safe throughout the investigation.

The district takes all such threats seriously. Threats of any kind against our school, students or staff are not tolerated.

Please emphasize to your children that all such threats—made verbally or over any social media channel—are investigated immediately. Students may be detained or arrested on a charge of making a terroristic threat, even if the threat is not credible.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to call me at 512-414-2519. As always, thank you for your support of McCallum High School.

Sincerely,

Principal Michael Garrison

McCallum High School

Police stated Wicks was spotted by officers outside of his residence and made the arrest. Wicks did not have a weapon on him when he was arrested, according to police.