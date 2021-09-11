Gov. Greg Abbott invites Austin Veterans Parade Foundation to host rally at Texas Capitol

The Austin Veterans Parade Foundation said it is unable to hold a Veterans Day parade this year due to the City of Austin's COVID-19 restrictions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Veterans Parade Foundation says it cannot hold a parade this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. But Gov. Greg Abbott is offering another option.

The foundation said that, due to COVID-19 restrictions from Austin Public Health, this year's Veterans Day parade is canceled. The foundation said that the restrictions required that all participants and spectators either be vaccinated or have a current negative COVID-19 test.

"This is something that we could not do as we anticipated some 30,000 attendees to the parade. We are hopeful that in 2022, the restrictions on public gatherings will be back to normal," the foundation said on its website.

The foundation said in lieu of the parade, it is working with the City of Austin and the Austin Veterans Commission to dedicate the Veterans Park on Nov. 11.

But Gov. Greg Abbott has a different suggestion. The governor on Nov. 9 invited veterans with the foundation to host a rally on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.

The City of Austin's overreaching COVID requirements have forced the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation to cancel their annual event.



I'm inviting them to host a rally on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.



We celebrate our nation's heroes in Texas. pic.twitter.com/0BsyIBGQF3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 9, 2021

"The City of Austin's overreaching COVID-19 requirements have placed an undue burden on large events like the 2021 Veterans Day Parade, forcing the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation to cancel their annual event," Abbott said in a statement. "That is why I am inviting the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation and military veterans to host a rally on the south steps of the the Texas State Capitol to celebrate our nation's heroes. The State of Texas will always support our military veterans, and we are committed to ensuring that the traditions of Veterans Day are kept alive in the capital city."

This article will be updated if the foundation responds to the governor's invitation.